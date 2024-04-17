'Hard Work + Smart Work': UPSC Rank 1 Aditya Srivastava Gives Success Mantra

UPSC Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission announced the names and lists of UPSC IAS toppers on April 16th. Aditya Srivastava topped the UPSC IAS Exam 2023. Aditya Srivastava's rise from a small village in Bhitauli, Lucknow, to the coveted All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination is nothing short of inspiring.

Aditya scored 95% in class 12th. He attended IIT Kanpur for BTech and MTech, where he graduated with a gold medal. According to his interview, Aditya worked for Goldman Sachs for 15 months. In one of his mock interviews, Aditya stated that he wanted to work at the grassroots level and improve the system.

He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in aeronautical engineering from the reputed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Aditya Srivastava's success is even more impressive given his previous try at the Civil Services Exam. He was placed 236th in the 2022 UPSC CSE and chose the Indian Police Service (IPS). He is undergoing training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Here’s what Aditya Srivastava said about his success mantra as quoted by ANI, “Aditya Srivastava, who secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, says "It was a bit difficult to sink in but after that I was ecstatic. I was not expecting Rank 1, I was praying to God to get into the top 70, so that I can get into Indian Administrative Services...I would just say that being consistent and hard work along with smart work is the key to do whatever you want to achieve and the same holds well for this field as well..."

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Aditya Srivastava, who secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, says "It was a bit difficult to sink in but after that I was ecstatic. I was not expecting Rank 1, I was praying to God to get into the top 70, so that I can get… pic.twitter.com/Gp637Sd0nN — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

However, his love of learning and desire to serve the country as a civil servant kept him motivated. He experienced obstacles and disappointments, but each drove his determination to achieve his goals. Aditya's preparation method contributed significantly to his success. He took a methodical approach to learning, investing lengthy hours to memorising what he learned and staying current with happenings.