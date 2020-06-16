Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 delayed, expected to be out by June end on hpbose.org

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, is likely to declare the HP Board 12th Class Result 2020 by the end of June. The results will be declared on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh education board - hpbose.org

According to media reports, HBOPSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said on Tuesday that Class 12 results will not be announced today as the evaluation of copies is still going on. The date for releasing the Class 12 results will be announced only after the evaluation work is complete.

HPBOSE 12th exams, which were scheduled to be conducted between March 4 to 27, could not be conducted fully as some of the papers were cancelled after the government announced a nationwide lockdown in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Subsequently, the evaluation process was delayed due to the lockdown.

Once declared, the students will be able to check their results online at hpbose.org. Students are advised to check the board website regularly for updates.

HPBOSE has already declared its class 10th exam results on June 9. Over 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11

Here’s how you can check the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020

Log in to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh education board - hpbose.org

Click on the link for HP Board 12th Result 2020

Enter your Exam Roll Number and Other Details Asked on the website

Verify and Submit the details

Your HPBOSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the result for future reference in PDF format.

To pass the exam, candidates will have to score 33 percent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 percent. Last year, 62.01 percent of students had cleared the exam.