HSSC Police Constable 2024 Registration Begins Today At hssc.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria Here

HSSC Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has initiated the registration process for the recruitment of Haryana Police Constables on February 20, with the deadline for application submissions set for March 21. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,000 vacancies, with 5,000 positions designated for male candidates and 1,000 for female candidates. Notably, all applicants, irrespective of category, are exempted from paying any application fees for the HSSC police constable exam.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old as of February 1, 2024. Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Aspiring candidates should have completed Class 12 from a recognized board. Additionally, proficiency in Hindi or Sanskrit, demonstrated by passing matric with either language as a subject, is also a prerequisite.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the HSSC police constable recruitment exam 2024:

- Visit the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on "Police Advt. 1.2024 dated February 12."

- A new window will open; click on the "Apply" tab.

- Complete the application form, upload necessary documents, and submit.

- Download the HSSC application form and retain a printout for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process involves four stages: a written exam, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Standard Test (PST), and a knowledge test carrying 94.5% weightage with multiple-choice questions. Successful candidates will be placed in various departments within Haryana Police and receive a monthly salary of Rs 21,700.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the official notice and guidelines on the HSSC website for detailed information regarding the recruitment process.