IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 Likely To Be OUT SOON At ibps.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 soon. Based on previous trends, the results are expected this month, but the authorities have not provided an official date. Once released, it can be downloaded from the official website (ibps.in).The IBPS PO Mains 2023 Exam was held on November 5 for three hours and thirty minutes in a single shift, with 60 minutes allotted to Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, 40 minutes for English Language, 45 minutes for Data Analysis and Interpretation, 35 minutes for General, Economy/Banking Awareness, and 30 minutes for English Language.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, click the 'IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 link'.

3. A new page will open, where candidates must provide the relevant information.

4. After inputting the details, the result will appear on screen.

5. Go through it and download it.

6. Take the printout for future reference.

The IBPS PO result 2023 is yet to be released for several stages, including Mains and Interview. Each round will determine the candidate's qualifying status for the next round of the selection process. As a result, the final scorecard will be provided a few days after the results are announced, and it will include the section- and category-specific cutoff marks.The IBPS PO scorecard is made available a few days after the results are released. Candidates can get their scorecards within the time range specified by the IBPS. To download their IBPS PO scorecard, candidates must first log in with the relevant credentials.