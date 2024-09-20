IBPS RRB PO Mains 2024 Admit Card Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the CRP-RRBs-XIII recruitment of Group 'A' - Officers Scale I, II, and III. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, ibps.in. Shortlisted candidates are required to attend the Main examination, scheduled for September 29, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,923 vacancies across various posts. The Preliminary exam took place on August 3 and 4, 2024. The IBPS RRB PO Mains exam will include five sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English/Hindi, Computer Knowledge, and General Awareness.

The call letter for the online and main examination will be available on the official website from September 19 to September 29, 2024. The main exam for Officer Scale I, along with the online exams for Officer Scale II and III, is scheduled for September 29, 2024. The Officer Scale I main exam will consist of 200 questions, with a maximum score of 200 marks, and a duration of 120 minutes. This recruitment drive is for 9,923 vacancies for Group A Officers (Scale I, II, III) and Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks. The application process ran from June 7 to June 27, 2024.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage, select the link for CRP RRB XIII Mains admit card.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Review and download your admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

Additionally, IBPS has made mock tests for Officer Scale I, II, and III available on the official website. Candidates are required to carry their IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 and valid ID proof on the exam day. Without the admit card, candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.