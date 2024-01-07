ICAI CA Final, Inter Result Nov 2023 Likely To Be DECLARED On Jan 9 At icai.nic.in- Check Important Details Here

ICAI November Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final exams conducted in November 2023 on January 9, as per the official announcement made by the statutory body on Thursday. Candidates can check their results on the official website by providing their registration numbers and roll numbers. The examinations took place from November 1 to 17, 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result once released. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th of January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in." reads the official notice.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result Nov 2023: Steps To Download

1. Go to the official website - icai.nic.in

2. On the homepage, select the result link for Final and Inter Nov 2023

3. Enter your roll number and other details

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and keep a copy for future use

The ICAI CA Foundation examinations for November 2023 were held on December 24, 26, 28, and 30. For the CA Intermediate exams in November 2023, Group 1 exams occurred on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, while Group 2 exams were conducted on November 10, 13, 15, and 17. The CA Final exams for November 2023 took place on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1, and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for Group 2.