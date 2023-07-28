trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641485
ICAI CA FOUNDATION RESULT 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be Out On This Date At icai.org- Check Date And Other Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation Result date 2023 notice is expected to release today, July 28. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be required to enter their roll number to access the result, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be Out On This Date At icai.org- Check Date And Other Details Here

ICAI CA Result 2023: The CA Foundation Result Date 2023 announcement is due today, July 28. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will post the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 link on its official website, icai.org. Candidates who took the exam will need to submit their roll number to view the results. 

According to the latest information, the CA June Foundation result date announcement is due today, and the result will be revealed by July 31. However, no formal confirmation of the CA Foundation outcome date has been made. Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official website and social media handles for updates.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website-icai.org 

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the appeared CA Foundation result link 3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth 

5. Access the CA Foundation June Result 

6. Download the same and take a print out for the future references

ICAI Foundation Result June 2023: Steps to check via SMS 

Open message box and write a new text message, CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the 6-digit Foundation roll number of the candidate), E.g. CAFND 000171 

• Send the message to 57575 

• Result will be sent on phone 

The ICAI CA Foundation result date will be officially announced soon. Candidates are urged to check the official website frequently for official updates.

