ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be Out On This Date At icai.org- Check Time And Other Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The CA Foundation Result date 2023 is likely to be released soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, /CA/. The ICAI CA Foundation result link will be activated on the official websiteicai.org shortly. Candidates should have their roll number handy in order to access the results. CA The June Foundation result date and time announcement is expected today. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website and social media handles for updates.

The ICAI usually publishes the result date two days before the results are released. As a result, the most recent news is that the result date and time can be announced today on icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2023: Steps to check scores here

1. Visit the official website-icai.org

2. On the homepage, one should click on the appeared CA Foundation result link

3. Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

4. The CA Foundation June Result will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

ICAI CA Result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS

Candidates can also check their results through SMS. They must open the message box and type a new text message, CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the candidate's 6-digit Foundation roll number), for example, CAFND 000171, and send it to 57575. The result will be available on phone.

The ICAI CA Foundation 2023 result scoreboard will include information such as the candidate's name, total marks received, minimum and maximum scores obtained in each paper, and the candidate's result status. The Chartered Accountants Foundation exam, which took place on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, will have its results revealed. It was held at over 290 exam locations around the country.