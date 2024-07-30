ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Released At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation results for 2024 on its official website. As scheduled, the results were released today, July 29. Candidates need to enter their date of birth and registration number to check and download their results from the ICAI official websites. The ICAI CA Foundation exam was conducted on June 20, 22, 24, and 26, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

"The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday (late evening), July 29, 2024, and can be accessed by candidates on the website, icai.nic.in. Please note that to access the result on the mentioned website, candidates will need to enter their registration number along with their roll number,” reads the official notification.

According to an official statement released by the ICAI, a total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the June edition of the CA Foundation examination, with 13,749 passing. The overall pass percentage is 14.96 percent.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CA Foundation June exam result link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details.

Download your scorecard.

Candidates who achieve 40 marks in each subject and 50% overall will be considered qualified in the CA Foundation December 2023 - January 2024 exam. Those scoring over 70% in aggregate will qualify "with distinction."