IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2024: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the admit card for students appearing in the December 2024 Term-End Examinations (TEE). The exams are set to commence on December 2, 2024, and will conclude in the second week of January 2025.

The December 2024 Term-End Examinations will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 10 AM to 1 PM and the evening shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Adding further, the students preparing for the December TEE 2024 can access their admit cards on the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in. To view and download the hall ticket, candidates need to enter their enrollment number and program details.

How To Download IGNOU December TEE Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2024

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU website by going to ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Examination" section and click on the "Digital University" link.

Step 3: Select the option for "Online Link for Download Hall Ticket."

Step 4: Enter your enrollment number and choose your program code from the dropdown menu.

Step 5: Once you've entered the details, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy of the admit card for reference on exam day.

Furthermore, the applicants are advised to stay in touch with the official site to get the latest updates about the examination.