IGNOU Releases Practical Exam Schedule For June 2023 TEE: Know The Dates

The practical exam schedule for the June 2023 Term End Examination (TEE) at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been released. You can download the schedule from http://ignou.ac.in/. The exams are scheduled to take place from July 15 to 26. The timings have been divided into morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while the afternoon session exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the exams ranges from 1.5 to 3 hours.

For the MSC (MACS) course, the practical exam will be conducted from July 15 to 19. The MSCIS and PGDIS exams are scheduled for July 24, 25, and 26.

IGNOU has uploaded a document containing the complete schedule. The announcement read: “Course BPOI006(P) under DBPOFA & CCITSK Programme and Course BSSI014(P) under DMOP Programme does not have any question papers. Regional Centres may decide any date as per their convenience to conduct these exams.”

Candidates are advised to carefully check their course code based on their respective programmes and refer to the timings, shifts, and schedules accordingly.

TEE June 2023 practical exam schedule: Steps to download

Visit IGNOU's official website — http://ignou.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on “Schedule of Term-End Practical Examination June 2023”

Click on “Term-End Practical Examination Schedule June 2023”

Download the schedule

The hall tickets for the June TEE 2023 examinations were released by IGNOU in May. These exams began on June 1 and will continue until July 6. If you’re looking for the practical exam schedule for IGNOU JEE June 2023, you can find it through this link here.