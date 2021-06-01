हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore alumni to donate 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to the underprivileged

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore Alumni Association has launched an initiative called ‘donate a vaccine’ under which it plans to inoculate 1 lakh underprivileged Indians.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore Alumni Association has launched an initiative called ‘donate a vaccine’ under which it plans to inoculate 1 lakh underprivileged Indians.

The initiative was announced on Saturday (May 29), during  the first ever virtual edition of IIMBueX, a leadership conclave organised by the alumni, for the alumni.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman delivered a keynote address on Recovery. Rehabilitation and Prevention of COVID-19.

She also lauded the IIMBAA decision to fund vaccination of 1 lakh underprivileged Indians and said, “this initiative (donate a vaccine) comes at the right time and such an effort from the alumni of IIM Bangalore is emulatable; something that every institution in India can learn from.” 

“We must all join together to deliver a three-pronged approach of ‘rebooting, reimagining and reconnecting’ India, and that technology will play a bigger role, now more than ever, for us to realise these ambitions across all sectors, be it healthcare, education, agriculture or finance,” she added.

IIMBue is a global Leadership Conclave organized by IIM Bangalore Alumni Association. IIMBueX is an online avatar of IIMBue which is envisioned to take IIMBue to global level and increase reach to all IIMB Alumni spread across the globe.

