IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the CAT 2024 Admit Card on November 5, 2024. Candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can download their hall tickets from the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will be available from November 5 to November 24, 2024. The CAT exam is scheduled for November 24, 2024, and will be conducted at test centers across approximately 170 cities. The exam will last 120 minutes and include three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). CAT is conducted for admissions to postgraduate and doctoral business programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and is also accepted by several non-IIM institutions.

The admission process for IIMs may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in the CAT 2024 exam is a key factor in the selection process. Additionally, IIMs may consider other criteria such as academic history, work experience, gender, academic diversity, and similar factors when shortlisting and ranking candidates at different stages of admission.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IIM CAT website iimcat.ac.in

Click on the "CAT Admit Card 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click "Submit."

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and download it.

Print a copy for future use.

The CAT 2024 exam will last 120 minutes, with candidates given 40 minutes per section, during which they cannot switch between sections. CAT 2024 scorecards will be available on the official website, and candidates may also receive SMS notifications. Results are expected by the second week of January 2025. The CAT 2024 scores will be valid until December 31, 2025, after which no queries regarding scorecards will be entertained. This year, the exam will take place in 170 cities, an increase from 155 cities in 2023.