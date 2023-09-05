trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658114
IIT JAM 2024

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Begins Today At jam.iitm.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM 2024: Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply till October 13 on the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will open registration for the Joint Admission Test, JAM 2024 today. Eligible applicants can register for the exam at jam.iitm.ac.in, the official website of IIT JAM 2024. Registration will begin on September 5 and run through October 13. The JAM 2024 exam will be held on February 11, 2024, and registration is now open. It is for postgraduate admission to the IITs and participating institutes.

"JAM 2024 is open to all nationals (Indian/Foreign). For admission, foreign nationals are required to satisfy the rules and regulations of the Admitting Institute pertaining to foreign students. For further details, they are advised to contact the concerned Admitting Institute," reads the official notice.


IIT JAM 2024: Steps to check here

1. Visit the IIT JAM official websitejam.iitg.ac.in 

2. On the homepage, get yourself registered 

3. Enter IIT JAM 2024 enrollment ID, password, and captcha code to log in 

4. Fill the application form, upload required documents and pay fee 

5. Submit the form and download confirmation fee 

6. Take its printout for future reference

JAM 2024 will be a computer-based examination for seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The exam will be divided into three sections: multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Aspirants with JAM 2024 scores will be admitted to MSc, MSc (Technology), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc- PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated PhD degrees.

