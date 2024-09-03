IIT JAM 2025 Registration Begins Today At joaps.iitd.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will open the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 today September 3, targeting undergraduate students aspiring for postgraduate courses. The application link will be available on the JOAPS 2025 portal. As per the IIT JAM 2025 eligibility criteria, candidates of any nationality can apply without age restrictions. Those who have completed or will be completing their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to sit for the exam. Admissions will be based on the All India Rank (AIR) in each test paper of JAM 2025.

JAM 2025 will be conducted in seven subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). All exams will be conducted in English and will be in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. During the application process, candidates must provide personal information (such as name, email ID, date of birth, and contact details), details of their qualifying degree, choice of JAM test papers, preferred exam cities, and upload educational certificates, among other requirements.

Female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay an application fee of Rs. 900 for one test paper and Rs. 1,250 for two test papers. For candidates from other categories, the fee is Rs. 1,800 for one paper and Rs. 2,500 for two papers. A fee of Rs. 300 is applicable for making changes to exam cities, test papers, category, or gender.

IIT JAM 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the 'Registration' tab.

Complete the registration process to access the application form.

Fill out the application form once registration is successful.

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Print the confirmation page for future reference.

IIT JAM 2025: Documents required

X Standard (SSC) Marksheet or Certificate

A recent, good quality photograph that matches your appearance on the day of the exam

Signature

Valid certificates for categories such as Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwD), as applicable.

JAM 2025 will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted for seven different test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam is scheduled to be held in approximately 100 cities across India. Candidates who qualify in JAM 2025 will be eligible to apply for admission to around 3,000 seats in IITs for the 2025-26 academic year.