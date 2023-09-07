India Post GDS Result 2023 Released At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

India Post GDS Result 2023: The Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result has been issued by India Post. The results of the July session recruitment campaign have been revealed. Candidates registered for this recruitment drive can now see their results at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The instructions, as well as a direct link to the PDF of the results, are provided. This recruiting drive is expected to fill 30,041 positions.

Selected candidates should be aware that they must now verify their documentation with the divisional head listed alongside their name. The deadline for document verification is listed at the top of the merit list.

India Post GDS Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Go to the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in to view the India Post GDS result.

2. Navigate to "GDS 2023 Schedule-II" on the homepage.

3. Next, navigate to "Shortlisted Candidates" and click the Add icon.

4. Click on "Shortlisted Candidates" after selecting your state.

5. The resulting PDF will be displayed on the screen.

6. Go through it and download it.

7. Look up your registration number.

8. Print the results for future reference

Candidates whose names appear on the list must appear for the Document Verification round, which is scheduled for September 16th. The DV round will be placed at the designated post offices. The DV round will verify the authenticity of the candidates' documents. The candidates will be chosen depending on the results of the DV round.