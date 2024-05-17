JAC Result 2024: Jharkhand Class 9th, 11th Result Declared At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

JAC Result 2024: JAC Board Result 2024 for Class 9, 11, was released by Jharkhand Academic Council on May 17, 2024. Candidates who took the Class 9 and Class 11 board examinations across the state can check their scores on the official JAC Results website, jacresults.com. Candidates can also check their Class 9 and 11 results on the JAC's official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To check the scores, all applicants who have appeared will require their roll code and number.

This year's Class 9 board examination took place across the state from March 1 to March 2, 2024, at various exam venues. The Class 11 board test was held from February 27 to February 29, 2024, at several exam locations. More than 3 lakh applicants appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 11 exams around the state.

JAC Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit JAC's official website, jacresults.com.

Click on the Class 9 or Class 11 results link on the home page.

Enter your login information and click submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

Girls outperformed boys in the JAC 9th and 11th exams in terms of pass percentage. The overall pass rate for class 9 is 98.39%, while for class 11 it is 98.48. This year's JAC Class 9 and 11 results show that the Kodarma district has the highest district-wise percentage.