JAC Result 2024: Jharkhand Class 9th, 11th Result Declared At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
JAC Result 2024: The overall pass percentage for class 9 is 98.39%, and for class 11, it is 98.48, scroll down for direct link and steps to check scores here.
Trending Photos
JAC Result 2024: JAC Board Result 2024 for Class 9, 11, was released by Jharkhand Academic Council on May 17, 2024. Candidates who took the Class 9 and Class 11 board examinations across the state can check their scores on the official JAC Results website, jacresults.com. Candidates can also check their Class 9 and 11 results on the JAC's official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To check the scores, all applicants who have appeared will require their roll code and number.
This year's Class 9 board examination took place across the state from March 1 to March 2, 2024, at various exam venues. The Class 11 board test was held from February 27 to February 29, 2024, at several exam locations. More than 3 lakh applicants appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 11 exams around the state.
JAC Results 2024: Steps to download here
- Visit JAC's official website, jacresults.com.
- Click on the Class 9 or Class 11 results link on the home page.
- Enter your login information and click submit.
- Your results will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the results and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.
JAC Result 2024; direct link to check Class 9th result
JAC Result 2024; direct link to check Class 11th result
Girls outperformed boys in the JAC 9th and 11th exams in terms of pass percentage. The overall pass rate for class 9 is 98.39%, while for class 11 it is 98.48. This year's JAC Class 9 and 11 results show that the Kodarma district has the highest district-wise percentage.
Live Tv