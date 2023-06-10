IIT Guwahati To Release JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key On June 11

A day after releasing the JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2023 for applicants, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will now release the provisional answer key for the entrance exam on June 11, 2023. According to an official notification by the institution, the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced or JEE Advanced 2023 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be directly available on the official website.

Once the official answer key is out, candidates will be able to match the question IDs to calculate their probable scores. Those who recently appeared for the entrance exam can follow the given steps to download the answer key.

How to download JEE Advanced 2023 answer key:

1. Visit the official IIT JEE Advanced website at https://jeeadv.ac.in/

2. On the homepage, you will find the download link for the JEE Advanced Answer Key under the 'Important Announcements segment

3. Click on the same to access the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2

4. You will be redirected to the 'Candidate login' page, seeking your credentials including your registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

5. Fill in the details and submit

6. Your JEE Advanced 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

7. Download and save a copy for future reference

While the provisional answer key will be out on June 11, the last date to raise challenges has been kept till June 12. The final answer key and the JEE Advanced 2023 Results will be out on June 18.

JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheets

On June 9, IIT Guwahati released the response sheets of the candidates who had appeared for the JEE Advanced 2023 entrance exams for BTech admissions in the institution. To access the same, candidates can visit the official website and further follow the aforementioned steps to download the IIT JEE response sheets.

The exam was conducted on June 4 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Upon clearing the exam, candidates are given admission to IITs for Bachelor's and Master's degrees in engineering, technology, and architecture-related courses.