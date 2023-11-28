JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration To Be Closed On November 30 At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Mains 2024: The registration period for Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 is set to conclude on November 30. Prospective candidates can complete their applications on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Scheduled to occur between January 24 and February 1, 2024, the exam will consist of three papers: Paper 1 for BTech programs, Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture, and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning.

The exam duration is three hours, except for those taking the joint exam for BArch and BPlanning, which is extended to 3 hours and 30 minutes. Admit cards can be downloaded three days prior to the exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 on February 12.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps To Register Here

Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Complete registration using details name, mobile number, and email address.

Fill detailed in the JEE Main 2024 registration form with personal and educational details.

Uploading scanned images of photograph and signature.

Payment of JEE Main application fees.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Mains 2024: Revised Syllabus

Many changes have been observed in the recently released syllabus. While some units have been entirely deleted in the latest syllabus, there are various topics also which are deleted from different units in the syllabus. It is crucial for the students to check these changes in the syllabus to prepare well for the upcoming exams.

JEE Main 2024 Complete Revised Syllabus- Direct Link

JEE Mains 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in order to apply for the JEE Mains exam. To be eligible for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, general/OBC applicants must have a minimum of 75% in Class 12, while SC/ST candidates must have a minimum of 65% in Class 12.