JEE Main results 2021 declared, 17 candidates score 100 percentile

New Delhi: JEE Main results 2021 were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday (August 6). Around seventeen candidates have scored 100 percentile in the third edition of engineering entrance exam, PTI reported. The results were declared on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country.

This year, as many as 7.09 lakh candidates had registered for the exam conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities, including 12 outside India-- Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. The exams took place in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Check 100% scorers here:

The toppers scoring perfect 100 percentile included Karnam Lokesh, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasala Veera Siva and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh, Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar, Anshul Verma from Rajasthan, Ruchir Bansal and Pravar Kataria from Delhi, Harsh and Anmol from Haryana, Gaurab Das from Karnataka, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Velavali Venkata from Telangana and Pal Aggarwal and Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

