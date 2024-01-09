JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Exam City Slip To Be OUT SOON At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains 2024: JEE Mains Session 1 is approaching, and candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of the admit card and exam city slip at the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the joint engineering entrance exam from January 24. While the official schedule for the JEE Mains admit card and exam city slip has not been announced, based on past trends, the exam city slip is anticipated to be available in the second week of January. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for updates on the release of NTA JEE exam city slip and admit card.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.

After that open the session 1 exam city intimation slip download link.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check and download the exam city slip.

NTA is expected to release the exam city slip this week, with the admit card likely to be available 3-4 days before the scheduled exam dates. According to the official timetable, JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 will take place from January 24 to February 1. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is a 3-hour examination held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 A&B (BArch and BPlanning) is a 3-hour 30-minute exam with the first shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 am to 6:30 am.