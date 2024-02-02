JEE Mains 2024: Session 2 Registration Begins Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Mains 2024: The JEE Mains session 2 application form is set to be released today, February 2. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will make available the JEE Mains 2024 application form for the April session on its official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. As per the schedule, candidates can submit their applications until 9 p.m. on March 2.

The JEE Mains session 2 test will be held between April 1 and April 15, 2024. The exact date, shift, and city of examination for Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech; Paper 2A: B. Arch; and Paper 2B: B. Planning will be made available to the candidates on their admit cards.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: Here's how to apply

Visit the official NTA JEE website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link provided on the home page.

Register and login to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fees.

Click submit to download the page.

JEE Mains Session 2: Important Dates

Events Session 2 Dates JEE Main 2024 Notification 1-Nov-23 JEE Main 2024 Application Form Date 2-Feb-24 JEE Main 2024 Application Form Last Date March 2, 2024 (9 PM) JEE Main 2024 Application Fee Payment Last Date March 2, 2024 (11:50 PM) JEE Main 2024 Admit card 3 days before the exam date JEE Main 2024 Exam Date April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024

The NTA scores and rank of B.E./B. Tech in JEE (Main) - 2024 for all candidates who appeared in both Session 1 and Session 2 will be announced on the official website. The NTA scores from both sessions will be announced, and candidates can choose the best of the two total NTA scores