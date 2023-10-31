JEE Mains Session 1 Registration Date To Be OUT On This Date At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details

JEE Mains 2024: JEE Mains is expected to be announced soon on the official website. The National Testing Agency, NTA, will announce the registration date for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 along with the Information. According to the reports, students can expect a simplified JEE Mains 2024 syllabus this year. The official update will be distributed alongside the information bulletin. Students should constantly visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already declared JEE Mains 2024 examination dates for both session 1 and session 2. Registration for Session 1 is planned to commence in November. JEE Mains is a computer-based exam that is administered online. Candidates must complete 75 questions out of 90 in 180 minutes (3 hours) for the B.Tech paper. Candidates can take the JEE Mains in two sessions i.e. January and April.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Complete registration using details name, mobile number, and email address.

Fill detailed in the JEE Main 2024 registration form with personal and educational details.

Uploading scanned images of photograph and signature.

Payment of JEE Main application fees.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Mains 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in order to apply for the JEE Mains exam. To be eligible for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, general/OBC applicants must have a minimum of 75% in Class 12, while SC/ST candidates must have a minimum of 65% in Class 12.

Will JEE 2024 syllabus be reduced?

The syllabus for JEE Mains 2024 has probably been rationalised in light of the syllabus reductions made by the CBSE and other education boards. In addition, NCERT has rationalised the curriculum. According to NTA authorities, the JEE syllabus is created after taking into account the advice of specialists. This year's JEE Main will be easier for students.