JEE Mains Session 2 Admit Card 2024 Released At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains 2024: The JEE Mains session 2 admit card for the tests set for April 4, 5, and 6 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates planning to take the exam can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, to check and download their admit card. Candidates must enter their application number and birthdate to access the login. The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled for 2024 The second session exam is planned for April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9. The JEE Mains exam will be administered by NTA in two shifts. There will be two shifts: shift 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and shift 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM. The exam location must be reported by the candidates at the time and date specified on their admit card.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Select the JEE Mains admission card download link from the homepage that displays.

3. A fresh login screen would appear.

4. Type in your birthdate and application number.

5. Go to the admission card page and save it.

6. Print this page off for your future reference.

Candidates are asked to carefully review and follow the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions contained in the Question paper after downloading their admit card. If a candidate is unable to download the JEE (Main) Admit Card for Session 2 (April 2024), they can call 011-40759000 or jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance.