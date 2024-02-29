JEECUP 2024 Application Form Last Date Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, will end the application form for the JEECUP 2024 exam today, February 29, 2024, as scheduled. Candidates who intend to register for the exam should do so as soon as possible using the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The registration period began on January 6, and students can apply until February 29. The UP JEE 2024 admit card will be announced on March 10, 2024.

JEECUP 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link "Online Application Form Submission for JEECUP - 2024".

3. Register and input your application number, password, and security pin.

4. Fill out the form and upload all relevant papers.

5. Pay the fees and submit the form.

6. Download it and preserve a printout.

The UP JEE Exam will be held in two formats: offline for Groups A, E1, and E2, and online for Groups B through I and K1 to K8. The question paper will consist of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions, each worth 4 points. No negative marks will be issued. The council will have questions about English and Hindi comprehension, reasoning and intelligence, numerical ability and general awareness, physics, chemistry, biology/mathematics, chemistry, zoology, and botany.