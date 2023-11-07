JKBOSE Class 10th,12th Board Exam 2024 Tentative Schedule Announced At jkbose.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) serves as the official body responsible for administering the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The registration process for the JKBOSE Class 10 board exams in 2024 will commence in the first week of December, while the Class 12 registration will open in the third week of November on their official website.

In the Jammu division, the JKBOSE Class 10 board exams for 2024 are scheduled to commence in the second week of March, while in the Kashmir division, they will begin in the third week of June. As for the Class 12 board exams in 2024, they will kick off in the first week of March for the Jammu division and in the second week of June for the Kashmir division.

In addition to releasing the exam schedules, the board has also announced the winter and summer holidays for the academic year 2023-2024. The winter vacation for the Jammu and Kashmir Board will begin on December 25 and conclude on January 6, 2024.

JKBOSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2024: Schedule

The official schedule for the 2024 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams has been released. It's important to bear in mind that these dates may be subject to change, so candidates are strongly advised to regularly check for updates. Here are the key dates to mark on your calendar:

Class 10 Board Exams

- Start Date: The Class 10 board exams are expected to start in the first week of March 2024.

- End Date: These exams are anticipated to conclude in the third week of March 2024.

- Practical Exams: Practical exams for Class 10 will be held in the fourth week of March 2024.

Class 12 Board Exams

- Start Date: The Class 12 board exams are scheduled to commence in the second week of March 2024.

- End Date: The Class 12 exams are expected to finish in the first week of April 2024.

- Practical Exams: Practical exams for Class 12 will also take place in the first week of April 2024.

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Place your cursor in the menu bar and select 'Student.' Now choose 'Examination.'

Choose the suitable Jammu and Kashmir (hard and soft zone) and click on it.

On the screen, a new page containing the Class 10 JKBOSE date sheet will display.

Then choose 'JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2024.'

The JKBOSE Class 10 schedule will start downloading. Make a copy and organise your studies properly.

Please note that this schedule is tentative, and any modifications will be communicated through official channels by the JKBOSE. Staying updated is essential to avoid any inconveniences