topStoriesenglish2628906
NewsEducation
JKBOSE CLASS 11TH RESULT 2023

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023 To Be Released Today At jkbose.nic.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Once the result link is issued, candidates will be able to check and download the marksheet from the official website-- jkbose.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023 To Be Released Today At jkbose.nic.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: The JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 is expected to release today. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, will release the mark sheets for students who took the Class 11th exams. Students should keep their JKBOSE admit card available when checking the results because login credentials are required to access the JKBOSE marksheet. 

Candidates will be able to check and download their marksheets on the official website--jkbose.nic.in--once the result link is published. Candidates can also view the JKBOSE 11th Results 2023 through a third-party website such as indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-jkbose.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the 11th Result link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your roll number or search by name.

5. Access the marksheet and download the same.

6. Take a printout for the future references

Students must get at least 33% in order to pass the JKBOSE 11th exam in 2023. The name of the candidate, registration number, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, subject-wise grades secured, total marks obtained, and other information will be included on the JK Board 11th marksheet.

 

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad