JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024 Released At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 11th results for 2024 today, July 14. Students who took the exams can check and download their scorecards from the official website, jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE Class 11 exams for the summer zone were held from April 2 to May 1, 2024, while the winter zone exams took place from April 22 to May 26, 2024.

According to media reports, 72% of students passed the JKBOSE Class 11th exam in 2024. Out of 123,026 candidates who enrolled, a total of 88,396 students successfully passed. Additionally, more than 32,000 students received distinction, and over 38,000 students secured a 1st division.

JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website -jkbose.nic.in.

2. Select the JKBOSE 11th result link from the homepage that displays.

3. A new login screen would appear.

4. Type in your registration number and roll number.

5. View and save the final result.

6. Print this page out for future reference.

After downloading the scorecard, students should verify their name, roll number, scores, subject-wise marks, and other details. To pass the Class 11 examination, students must secure at least 33% in each subject, 30% overall in theory, and 40% in practicals.