हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jkbose result

JKBOSE Kargil division Class 10, 12 results 2021 out at jkbose.nic.in, here’s how to check

JKBOSE Kargil division Class 10, 12 results 2021: Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their official website at jkbose.nic.in. 

JKBOSE Kargil division Class 10, 12 results 2021 out at jkbose.nic.in, here’s how to check
Representational image

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released Class 10 and 12 results for Kargil and Leh division. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their official website at jkbose.nic.in. 

Candidates will require to fill in their roll number to check their marks. 

JKBOSE Kargil division Class 10, 12 results 2021: How to check

1. Go to official website at jkbose.nic.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on result link. 

3. Click on the 'View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Kargil' link.

4. Log in using your roll number, captcha and click on submit

5. The JKBOSE Kargil division results will appear on the screen

6. Check the result, download and take a print out for future reference.

JKBOSE had earlier issued the results for the Jammu and Kashmir Division.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
jkbose resultJKBOSE Kargil division resultsJKBOSE Class 10 ResultsJKBOSE Class 12 results
Next
Story

Wheat donated by Pakistan inedible, India is far better: Taliban official

Must Watch

PT7M21S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Today is the tenth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, see the big news related to the war