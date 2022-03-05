JKBOSE Kargil division Class 10, 12 results 2021 out at jkbose.nic.in, here’s how to check

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released Class 10 and 12 results for Kargil and Leh division. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates will require to fill in their roll number to check their marks.

JKBOSE Kargil division Class 10, 12 results 2021: How to check

1. Go to official website at jkbose.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on result link.

3. Click on the 'View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Kargil' link.

4. Log in using your roll number, captcha and click on submit

5. The JKBOSE Kargil division results will appear on the screen

6. Check the result, download and take a print out for future reference.

JKBOSE had earlier issued the results for the Jammu and Kashmir Division.

