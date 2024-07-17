JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 Registration Begins At navodaya.gov.in- Check Details Here

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the registration window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for Class 6 students starting today, July 17. Eligible students can fill out the admission form for the 2025-2026 academic year by visiting the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. The deadline for submitting the JNVST 2025 application form is September 16. According to the NVS official prospectus, the JNVST 2025 test will be conducted across various states on January 18, 2025, and April 12, 2025.

"A Candidate is allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration Data, if it is found that the Candidate had applied in previous years, the Candidature of the Candidate will be rejected,” reads the official notice.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in.

Navigate to the section titled "Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2025".

Register by providing the required information.

Upload necessary documents and proceed with fee payment.

Submit the completed JNVST Class 6 application form and download/print it for your records.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Documents required

Candidate's signature should be sized between 10-100 kb.

Parent's signature must also be between 10-100 kb in size.

Candidate's photograph should be within the range of 10-100 kb.

Certificate signed by both parent and candidate, verified by the Headmaster, should range between 50-300 kb in size.

Residence Certificate of the parent issued by a competent Government Authority is required if the candidate does not possess an Aadhaar Number.

Before applying, students should carefully review the eligibility criteria. Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015. Those who completed Class 5 in the 2024-25 academic year or are repeating the class are not eligible.