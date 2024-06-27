JoSAA Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At josaa.nic.in- Check Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the counselling round 2 seat allotment results today. Candidates who have registered may view the results of the seat allocation at 5:00 p.m. on June 27, 2024. The seat allocation result will be made available on the official Josaa.nic.in website. Candidates will need to enter their registration number, birthdate, and security pin in order to download the seat assignment. Online reporting will start as soon as the results are announced, and candidates who need to respond to queries must do so by July 2, 2024.It is mandatory for candidates to pay the acceptance fee in order to reserve a seat. If the seat acceptance fee is not paid within the specified timeframe, the provisionally assigned seat will be cancelled.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Schedule

Last day to respond to query (Round 1) 26 June 2024 by 5 PM JoSAA round 2 seat allotment 27 June 2024 by 5 PM Online reporting: fee payment, document upload, response by candidate to query (if required) for round 2 June 27 to July 2 Last date to pay fee July 1 by 5 PM

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit josaa.nic.in, the JoSAA official website.

2. Choose the JoSAA Seat Allocation Round 2 Link from the homepage (after 5 PM)

3. Type in the security pin, password, and registration number.

4. The screen will show the Round 2 seat assignment list.

5. Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

The third and fourth lists will be released on July 4 and July 10, respectively, in accordance with the JoSAA schedule. On July 17, 2024, the JoSAA fifth seat allotment list will be available.