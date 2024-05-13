Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam-2 Answer Key 2024 OUT At kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Download

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC answer key for the exam 2. Students who took the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam-2 can submit objections against the answers via the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. In addition to the answer key, the state board has outlined the evaluation scheme. Exams were conducted for all subjects, with theory exams carrying 70 marks, except for languages.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of KSEAB, pue.karnataka.gov.in.

- Click on the 2nd PUC exam answer key link on the homepage.

- Then, access the answer key link.

- The Karnataka 2nd PUC answer key 2024 will be displayed.

- Review the details in the answer key PDF.

- Download the Sociology answer key PDF and print it for further reference.

The evaluation scheme has been outlined for a total of 11 subjects, including Kannada, English, Arabic, history, geography, political science, statistics, psychology, physics, chemistry, and basic mathematics. The last date to challenge the Kar 2nd PUC answer key will be announced by the board soon. The PUC exam 2 is set to conclude on May 16.

Following the conclusion of the board exams, the Karnataka Board will publish the 2nd PUC results for all students. Those dissatisfied with the answer key can raise objections using their register number on the challenge link provided at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in/sovdpue2024exam1/.