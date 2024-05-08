Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: KSEAB 10th Result Postponed, Expected To Be Released On This Date- Check Details Here

KSEAB Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 on May 10, 2024. Initially scheduled for May 8, 2024, the release was delayed due to technical issues. Consequently, the SSLC Result 2024 Karnataka has been rescheduled for May 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on official websites such as kseab.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth. The SSLC Results 2024 Karnataka will be unveiled initially in a press conference, followed by the activation of a scorecard link on online portals. Additionally, the board will release pass percentages, lists of toppers, and other important statistics alongside the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024.

Karnataka 10th Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores Here

- Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

- Look for the "SSLC Result 2024" link on the homepage and click it.

- Enter your registration number and date of birth in the new window.

- Click "Submit" to see your results.

- Your Karnataka SSLC scorecard 2024 will be shown on the screen.

- Download and print the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: How to Download KSEAB Marksheet With Registration Number?

- Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, or karresults.nic.in.

- Click on the SSLC Results 2024 Karnataka link on the homepage.

- Enter your registration number and date of birth.

- Your KSEAB 10th Results 2024 will be displayed.

- View and download the provisional mark sheet.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Details On The Scorecard

- Student’s name

- Registration number

- Subjects for which students appeared

- Internal and external marks are scored in each paper

- Total marks

- Grades

- Qualifying status

- CGA (Cumulative Grade Average)

This year, the Karnataka SSLC exams 2024 were held from March 25 to April 6, 2024, with over 8 lakh students participating.