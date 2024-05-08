Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747665
NewsEducation
KARNATAKA SSLC RESULT 2024

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: KSEAB 10th Result Postponed, Expected To Be Released On This Date- Check Details Here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to declare the result on 10th May, scroll down for all the important details. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: KSEAB 10th Result Postponed, Expected To Be Released On This Date- Check Details Here Karnataka SSLC Result 2024

KSEAB Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 on May 10, 2024. Initially scheduled for May 8, 2024, the release was delayed due to technical issues. Consequently, the SSLC Result 2024 Karnataka has been rescheduled for May 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on official websites such as kseab.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth. The SSLC Results 2024 Karnataka will be unveiled initially in a press conference, followed by the activation of a scorecard link on online portals. Additionally, the board will release pass percentages, lists of toppers, and other important statistics alongside the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024.

Karnataka 10th Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores Here

- Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
- Look for the "SSLC Result 2024" link on the homepage and click it.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth in the new window.
- Click "Submit" to see your results.
- Your Karnataka SSLC scorecard 2024 will be shown on the screen.
- Download and print the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: How to Download KSEAB Marksheet With Registration Number? 

- Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, or karresults.nic.in.
- Click on the SSLC Results 2024 Karnataka link on the homepage.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Your KSEAB 10th Results 2024 will be displayed.
- View and download the provisional mark sheet.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Details On The Scorecard

- Student’s name 
- Registration number 
- Subjects for which students appeared 
- Internal and external marks are scored in each paper 
- Total marks 
- Grades 
- Qualifying status 
- CGA (Cumulative Grade Average)

This year, the Karnataka SSLC exams 2024 were held from March 25 to April 6, 2024, with over 8 lakh students participating.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?
DNA Video
DNA: NEET UG 2024 paper leaked?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
DNA
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
DNA
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
DNA
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
DNA
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
DNA Video
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!