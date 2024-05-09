Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: KSEAB Class 10th Declared At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Karnataka SSLC 2024: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 on May 9 at 10.30 a.m. Students can view the KSEAB Class 10 results on the official Karnataka Results website, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year, up to 8 lakh candidates across the state took the Class 10 board exam. The Karnataka Board administered the SSLC examination from March 25 to April 6. Meanwhile, practical and oral exams for JTS students were held on April 8. Ankita Basappa of Bagalkot topped the Karnataka SSLC 2024 examination, with Meda P. Shetty of Bengaluru ranking in second.

This year's overall pass percentage is 73.40 percent, down from the previous year's 83.89 percent.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEAB.

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka SSLC results 2024 link.

Step 3: Log in with the registration number.

Step 4: The mark sheet will be presented.

Step 5: Download the marksheet for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Supplementary exams

Students who do not pass the KSEAB Class 10 final exams will get another chance. Later this year, the Karnataka board will hold an SSLC Supplementary examination for students who did not pass the regular exam.

According to the KSEAB grading system, students who score between 563 and 635 marks receive an A plus grade, while those who score between 219 and 312 receive a C grade. To pass the SSLC Exam, one must obtain at least 30% in each external exam and 35% overall.

In addition to the official website, students can use the SMS facility. Open the SMS app, enter the KSEEB10 roll number (as shown on the admit card), and send it to 56263.