KCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Time And Other Details Here

KCET Seat Allotment 2023: The KCET seat allotment results are expected to be released today, August 17. The Karnataka Examination Authority will publish the first round seat allotment results for engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, and b-pharmacy programs on its website, kea.kar.nic.in. The outcome was supposed to be released yesterday, but KEA announced a postponement later that day. On August 16, KEA issued a statement stating that KCET seat allotment results would be released on August 17 after 6 p.m.

"First round seat allotment results of Medical and Dental courses will be published today 16-08-2023 at 8.00 pm. For engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, B-Pharm, etc seats, first round seat allotment results will be published on 17-08-2023 after 6.00 pm," reads the official notice.

KCET Seat Allotment 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage that appears, click the UGCET admission button.

3. Now, select the KCET Final Seat Allocation Result link.

4. A new login page would be displayed.

5. Enter your CET number to access the KCET counselling system.

6. Review the seat allotment results and save them to your computer.

7. Make a copy for future reference

The KEA assigns seats based on the selections made by students. The simulated seat allotment was given by KEA prior to the final seat assignment for candidates' reference.

The final list will be released depending on the revisions made following the simulated seat allotment. When the results are available, candidates must enter their CET number to view them