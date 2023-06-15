KCET Result 2023 Date, Time: Karnataka CET Result To Be Released Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

KCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2023 Results will be released today, June 15, 2023, by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The official website, kea.kar.nic.in, will release the UGET results at 9.30 AM, according to media reports. Students can download it from the official website. The KCET Exam took place on May 21 and 22, 2023. Candidates had until May 30, 2023 to file objections after KEA posted the answer key on May 26, 2023.

Results were scheduled to be released on June 12 in accordance with the original schedule, however, they were postponed due to reports of data discrepancies involving close to 30,000 candidates. Around 2.6 lakh people took the exam, of which roughly 16,000 were non-Kannadiga students.

KCET Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the KCET 2023 result link for all subjects given on the homepage

Enter the details and check all of them before submitting

Download and take a copy for reference

Following the results announcement, KEA will publish the college-by-college cutoff for 2023 and the counselling schedule with all the crucial dates and instructions. Exams were administered this year at 592 exam sites spread out over the state, 121 of which were in Bengaluru.