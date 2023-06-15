Kerala Plus One DHSE Result 2023 Declared At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Kerala 11th Result 2023: Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Link is active now. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the Kerala +1 Result today. Candidates who appeared in Plus one exam can check their DHSE +1 Result 2023 on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To check the result, candidates would be required to enter Roll Number, school code and date of birth. Around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Kerala +1 examination this year across the state. To check the first-year results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results

- Visit the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in.

- Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Kerela Plus One Result 2023: Exam Date

Candidates can check their marksheet, which will display their marks, grades, and percentage. The result is out for the Kerala Plus One examination which was conducted between March 10 and March 30, 2023. This year, approximately 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examination in government and aided schools across the state. For more details, one can go to the official website.