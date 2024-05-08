Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Date: Kerala Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the SSLC or Class 10 final exam results on Wednesday, May 7. Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results will be released at 3 p.m., and marks will be available at keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Marks can be checked by entering the registration number and date of birth.

The Kerala SSLC exams began on March 4 with the first language paper 1 examination and concluded on March 25. The exam was administered in 2,955 venues across the state, nine in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf area. According to an official announcement, approximately 4,27,105 ordinary students were eligible to take the Kerala SSLC exam.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Steps to download Kerala 10th Results Scorecard here

1. Go to the official website, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, students should browse to "Results" or "Examination Results" section.

3. Click the SSLC Class 10 Result 2024 link.

4. In the following stage, provide the roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other required information.

5. Kerala SSLC results will appear on screen.

6. Go through it and download it.

7. Take the printout for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Last year trends

Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Kerala Class 10 final exam was 99.70%. The results are normally announced in a press conference, where the pass percentage, number of candidates, district-specific pass percentage, and so on are revealed.