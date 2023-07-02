Live | AP ICET Result 2023 (SOON): Manabadi Result To Be Declared Shortly On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Updates
AP ECET Result 2023 LIVE: Candidates can access the APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023 by going to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Today, July 2, 2023, is scheduled to see the release of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) results from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Qualified applicants can download the APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023 by going to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. For the most recent information on the AP ECET Result 2023 download link, AP ECET Result 2023 Result Date, exam format, practice exam, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and other topics, stay tuned to LIVE Blog.
AP ECET Result 2023 Soon
The AP ECET 2023 Results will be released soon! According to Manabadi, the results would be made public around 4 PM. At 4 PM, the press conference is scheduled to start. The result had previously been scheduled for publication on the official website and manabadi.co.in between 2 and 4 pm.
AP ECET 2023 Result LIVE: Answer Key
On June 23, the ECET Answer Key was made public. Candidates have until June 25 to voice their reservations if they weren't happy with the provisional answer key. The authorities will now review the challenges submitted during the objection time before announcing the final scorecard and answer key
AP ECET 2023 LIVE
For the academic year 2023–2024, the AP ECET 2023 is held to admit candidates who have an engineering or technology diploma and a B.Sc. (Mathematics) to courses at the second-year level.
AP ECET Result 2023 LIVE Update: Steps To Download Manabadi Scorecard 2023
Step 1: Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Next, go to the homepage and click on the AP ECET 2023 link.
Step 3: Once the tab opens, click on the link that reads, AP ECET 2023 Result
Step 4: Once you are re-directed to the page enter your AP ECET Hall Ticket Number, mobile number, and other required details
Step 5: Click on submit, and your AP ECET Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Candidates are advised to Download AP ECTE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference
AP ECET 2023 Result: Aftermath
The APSCHE will start the counselling process for admission to BTech and BPharma programmes in various Andhra Pradesh universities and colleges shortly after the results are announced.
AP ECET 2023 LIVE: APSCHE To Declare Soon
Today, July 2, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is anticipated to release the results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) test.