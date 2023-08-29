trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655023
CBSE CTET ANSWER KEY 2023

Live Updates | CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 To Be OUT Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The official website, ctet.nic.in, will release the answer keys for papers 1 and 2, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 01:43 PM IST|Source:
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The CTET 2023 provisional answer key is awaited. On the official website, ctet.nic.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will publish the provisional answer keys for CTET Papers 1 and 2. The preliminary answer key will be subject to a window for objections, after which the final key and results will be prepared.

The exam was held on August 20th, with over 29 lakh applicants registering. Around 80% of the students showed up for the exam. For papers 1 and 2 (for classes 1 through 5), there were 15,01,719 applicants registered, and for papers 1 and 2 (for classes 6 to 8), there were 14,02,184 candidates.

Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on CBSE CTET Answer key 2023.


29 August 2023
13:42 PM

CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key Latest Update: How to check answer key?

  • Go to ctet.nic.in.
  • Now, go to the answer key link and enter your login details.
  • Submit and check the answer key.
13:03 PM

CBSE CTET 2023 Live: Marksheets via Digilocker

CBSE has informed that marks sheets of the CTET exam will be shared with candidates via DigiLocker. Login credentials will be sent to registered numbers. 

 

12:46 PM

CBSE CTET Live: When is the CTET Result?

Once the answer key is available on official website, results will be announced after that on the same website. 

12:45 PM

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Provisional answer key to be OUT soon

