Live Updates | CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 To Be OUT Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The CTET 2023 provisional answer key is awaited. On the official website, ctet.nic.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will publish the provisional answer keys for CTET Papers 1 and 2. The preliminary answer key will be subject to a window for objections, after which the final key and results will be prepared.

The exam was held on August 20th, with over 29 lakh applicants registering. Around 80% of the students showed up for the exam. For papers 1 and 2 (for classes 1 through 5), there were 15,01,719 applicants registered, and for papers 1 and 2 (for classes 6 to 8), there were 14,02,184 candidates.