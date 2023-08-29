Live Updates | CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 To Be OUT Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The official website, ctet.nic.in, will release the answer keys for papers 1 and 2, scroll down for latest updates.
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The CTET 2023 provisional answer key is awaited. On the official website, ctet.nic.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will publish the provisional answer keys for CTET Papers 1 and 2. The preliminary answer key will be subject to a window for objections, after which the final key and results will be prepared.
The exam was held on August 20th, with over 29 lakh applicants registering. Around 80% of the students showed up for the exam. For papers 1 and 2 (for classes 1 through 5), there were 15,01,719 applicants registered, and for papers 1 and 2 (for classes 6 to 8), there were 14,02,184 candidates.
CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key Latest Update: How to check answer key?
- Go to ctet.nic.in.
- Now, go to the answer key link and enter your login details.
- Submit and check the answer key.
CBSE CTET 2023 Live: Marksheets via Digilocker
CBSE has informed that marks sheets of the CTET exam will be shared with candidates via DigiLocker. Login credentials will be sent to registered numbers.
CBSE CTET Live: When is the CTET Result?
Once the answer key is available on official website, results will be announced after that on the same website.
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Provisional answer key to be OUT soon
