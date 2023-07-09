trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633019
CUET UG RESULT 2023 UPDATE

LIVE | CUET UG Result 2023 (ANYTIME): NTA CUET Result To Be Out This Week, Revised Answer Key Released On cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct Link, Cut Off, Toppers' List Here

CUET UG Results 2023 Live: NTA will likely declare the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate results this week, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023), and now the candidates are awaiting the result. If the reports are to be believed, the result is expected to be announced on July 12. Once the CUET UG 2023 result is declared, it will be announced on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Cut Off 2023: Determining Admission Eligibility

The CUET cutoff for different courses in 2023 varies based on categories. For instance, the expected cutoff for MA English ranges from 2.5 to 4.5 for the UR category, while for M.Sc. Chemistry, it ranges from -1.5 to -3.5. These cutoff scores determine eligibility for admission into various programs offered by participating Central Universities.

A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of exam conducted between June 21 to 23. Prior to the result, NTA will be issuing the CUET provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the key within a specified time. The subject experts will be reviewing the challenges and drafting the final answer key. The CUET UG 2023 results will be based on the final answer key uploaded by the NTA.

09 July 2023
15:52 PM

CUET UG Results 2023 Live: Exam conducted in 13 languages

The exam was conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu.

 

15:50 PM

CUET UG Results 2023 Live: Total Attendance

CUET UG 2023 has had an attendance rate of roughly 75% up to this point.

15:05 PM

CUET UG Results 2023 Live Updates: Here's how to download scorecards

Visit the official website of CUET in order to check the results of CUET 2023, which is cuet.samarth.ac.in
Click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.
Enter the following details to log in: Application number and Password.
Candidate can view and download the CUET UG 2023 results.
Candidates are suggested to take a printout of the result scorecard for future purposes.

14:56 PM

CUET UG Results 2023: Soon

