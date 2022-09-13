DU Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University launches CSAS 2022 application portal, admission in 3 phases, check latest updates

DU Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal on September 12. The candidates seeking admission in DU can now apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

In the academic year 2022-23 DU is admitting students in Under Graduate courses through CUET UG 2022 scores, unlike previous years when students were allotted seats on the basis of Class 12th Results.

Delhi University is offering admission for over 70,000 seats in 79 UG programmes through its 67 affiliated colleges. The CSAS 2022 registration window will be open till October 3.