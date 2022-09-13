NewsEducation
DU Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University launches CSAS 2022 application portal, admission in 3 phases, check latest updates

Candidates seeking admission in Delhi University can now apply at CSAS 2022 on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in, till October 3, scroll down for details and latest updates.

DU Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal on September 12. The candidates seeking admission in DU can now apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. 

In the academic year 2022-23 DU is admitting students in Under Graduate courses through CUET UG 2022 scores, unlike previous years when students were allotted seats on the basis of Class 12th Results.

Delhi University is offering admission for over 70,000 seats in 79 UG programmes through its 67 affiliated colleges. The CSAS 2022 registration window will be open till October 3.

13 September 2022
14:53 PM

DU Admission 2022

Delhi University will conduct the admission process for undergraduate courses in three phases. Phase 1 will consist of the application process, followed by phase 2- choice filling exercise, and the last phase 3 will be the allocation cum admission.

14:48 PM

Delhi University Admission 2022

Delhi University has started the registration process for admission in undergraduate courses. Interested and eligible candidates who appeared in CUET UG 2022 exam can now apply at  CSAS 2022 portal at the official website-  admission.uod.ac.in, till October 3

