Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2024 | Live Updates: Previous Year Result Date
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024: The results will be declared soon. However, there is no official confirmation.
New Delhi: Students waiting for the declaration of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary class 10th and 12th results, may get good news soon. The state board is gearing up to announce the results shortly. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
Official Website To Check Result
Once the result is declared, students can check their outcomes on the official website i.e. https://www.gseb.org/
When Was The Exam Conducted?
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducted the exams of class 10 and class 12 in March 2024.
Previous Year Exam Results Date And Pattern
The state board declared the results on May 25, 2023. In 2022, the result was declared on June 6. A year back, in 2021, the result was announced on June 29.
June 9 was the date on which the state board declared the result in the year 2020. in 2019, the results of Class 10th and 12th were announced on May 21.
If we look out at the previous year's result declaration date, the trend hints at the first week of May.
