Advertisement
NewsEducation
GUJARAT BOARD

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2024 | Live Updates: Previous Year Result Date

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024: The results will be declared soon. However, there is no official confirmation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 10:29 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

File Photo
LIVE Blog

New Delhi: Students waiting for the declaration of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary class 10th and 12th results, may get good news soon. The state board is gearing up to announce the results shortly. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Official Website To Check Result

Once the result is declared, students can check their outcomes on the official website i.e. https://www.gseb.org/

When Was The Exam Conducted?

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducted the exams of class 10 and class 12 in March 2024. 

Previous Year Exam Results Date And Pattern

The state board declared the results on May 25, 2023. In 2022, the result was declared on June 6. A year back, in 2021, the result was announced on June 29.

June 9 was the date on which the state board declared the result in the year 2020. in 2019, the results of Class 10th and 12th were announced on May 21.

If we look out at the previous year's result declaration date, the trend hints at the first week of May.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On Gujarat Board Result 2024.

19 April 2024
10:26 AM

Gujarat Board Result 2024 | Live: Previous Year Result Date

The state board declared the results on May 25, 2023. In 2022, the result was declared on June 6. A year back, in 2021, the result was announced on June 29.

June 9 was the date on which the state board declared the result in the year 2020. in 2019, the results of Class 10th and 12th were announced on May 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
DNA Video
DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list
DNA Video
DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?