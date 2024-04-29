JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand 12th Board Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At 11AM

JAC 12th Result Live: The The Jharkhand Academic Council will release the JAC 12th Result 2024 on April 30 at 11 AM. Once announced, the results for class 12th will be available on the official website of JAC at jacresults.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for all three streams- Science, Arts and Commerce - will also be published on other official websites - jac.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination commenced from February 6 with the vocational subjects and concluded with the political science paper on February 26, 2024. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)

Approximately 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams statewide.