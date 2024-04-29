JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand 12th Board Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At 11AM
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results for all three streams (Science, Arts and Commerce) will be declared on April 30 at 11 AM
JAC 12th Result Live: The The Jharkhand Academic Council will release the JAC 12th Result 2024 on April 30 at 11 AM. Once announced, the results for class 12th will be available on the official website of JAC at jacresults.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for all three streams- Science, Arts and Commerce - will also be published on other official websites - jac.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination commenced from February 6 with the vocational subjects and concluded with the political science paper on February 26, 2024. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)
Approximately 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams statewide.
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Details Required To Check Result
Student needs to provide their roll number and date of birth on the official website to check the result.
Dates Of 12th Board Examination 2024
The Class 12 examinations conducted by the Jharkhand board took place between February 6 and February 26, 2024.
Jharkhand Board 12th Result Live: How To Check JAC 12th Result For 2024
Students may follow these steps to check your scorecard through official website:
- Go to result portal on jacresults.com.
- Access the link for your respective stream's Class 12 results (Science, Arts, or Commerce).
- Input your roll code and roll number.
- Submit the details and view your JAC 12th result.
Jharkhand Board Result 2024 Live: Keep Checking JAC's Official Website
The candidates are advised to keep an eye on JAC's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand 12th Board Toppers List
The name of Jharkhand Board toppers will be released along with the results and scorecard.