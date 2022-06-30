JAC 12th Results 2022 (OUT) LIVE Update: Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC 12th Results 2022 (OUT) LIVE Update: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022, Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce results 2022 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC 12th Results 2022 (OUT) LIVE Update: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022, Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce results 2022 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12 board exam results for the commerce and arts streams on June 30 at 2:30 p.m. Students who took the class 12 board examinations in the Commerce and Arts streams can access their results via the official websites. Over 2 lakh students await Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.
The Jharkhand state board class 12 exams were cancelled last year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The exam was cancelled to protect the students' health and safety. A different marking scheme was used to prepare the JAC class 12 results. Students' performance in class 11 and assessments were used to evaluate them. A total of 3,31,056 students registered for the board examination, with 3,27,235 of them successfully promoted and passing.
Check JAC 12th Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce results 2022 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC Class 12th result 2022: Commerce and Arts stats
Commerce
Total registered: 24313
Total appeared: 23722
Total Passed: 22001
Arts
Total registered students- 190813
Total appeared- 184425
Total passed: 179683
Jharkhand Class 10th result 2022: Students get first division
While most boards saw a drop in pass percentage after Covid-19, Jharkhand Board had the highest pass percentage in recent years. As many as 1,79,683 of the 1,90,813 students who registered for the JAC arts exams passed. This is a pass rate of 97.43 percent, up from 90.71 percent last year.
JAC Board Result 2022: Jharkhand Arts Result
JAC Board Result 2022: Pass Percentage
Total Pass Percentage in Arts is 97.43% and Commerce is 92.75%.
JAC Class 12th Result 2022: Press Conference Update
The press conference for the JAC 12th Arts and Commerce results was scheduled to begin at 3:52 p.m., but it has yet to begin.
JAC Class 12th Results 2022: How to check result via official website
Step 1: Visit any of the official JAC websites — jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘JAC Class 12 board exam result 2022’ flashing on the homepage.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Fill the required details – date of birth (DOB) and roll number — and log in
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference.
JAC 12th Results 2022: Compartmental Exams
There has been no official announcement about the compartmental exams as of yet. When the JAC Class 12 Commerce and Arts results are released, the Jharkhand Board will also release information about the compartmental exams.
JAC Class 12th Results 2022: Is result declared?
JAC Arts Result 2022 has not been announced yet. The press conference has also not started. Candidates are advised to be patient and keep checking official websites for updates.
JAC Class 12th Results 2022: Website Crashed
The official website of Jharkhand Board is still not responding.
JAC 12th Results 2022: Important Details to check in Marks memo
- School and Exam Centre Name
- Totaling of marks
- Grades, division
- Percentage Calculation
- Spellings
- Pass/ Fail Status
- Roll code and number
Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2022: How to check via Digilocker
Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website, which is located at digilocker.gov.in. You can also use your smartphone to download the Digilocker app.
Step 2: Next, in the upper left corner of the page, click the sign up button.
Step 3: Enter the name on your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Sign in with your credentials.
Step 5: Select JAC from the 'education' category.
Step 6: Choose the JAC 12th exam result 2022 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen
JAC Class 12th Results 2022: How to check result via official website
1. Students must keep their admit card's roll number/registration number handy.
2. Results will be available at the following websites: jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
3. Wait patiently because servers can go down due to high traffic. After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.
JAC 12th Results 2022: How to check result via SMS
Students must use the following format to check their results via SMS:
SPACE> RESULT JA12 / space> space>Roll Code Send your roll number to 56263.
JAC Class 12th Results 2022: Last year stats
Jharkhand Class 12 results were announced on July 30, 2022 in 2021. In the Commerce stream, the overall pass rate was 90.33 percent. 30422 students passed the exam out of a total of 33677 students. The Arts stream had a pass rate of 90.71 percent overall. The exam was passed by 189801 students out of a total of 209234 students.
JAC Results 2022: Students waiting for result
Approximately 3 lakh students are awaiting Class 12 results in the arts and commerce streams. JAC 12th Science results were already made public on June 27, 2022. According to the official notice, 54, 768 students received first division in the JAC 12th Science results, while 5117 received second division.
JAC Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Only 1 hour left
At 2.30 p.m., the Jharkhand Board Result will be announced. There is only one hour until the press conference begins.
JAC 12th Results 2022: Website to check result
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jacresults.com
- results.nic.in
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Covid-19 guidelines
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 Arts will be released shortly. The exams were held offline in March and April. During the examination, the COVID19 guidelines were followed.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: How to check via SMS
If the official websites fail to load due to high traffic, students can check the result via text message by using the format - To receive results via SMS, type RESULT space> JAC12 space>. space>Roll Code Send your roll number to 56263. Students will receive the JAC Jharkhand board class 12 result 2022 via text message on the same mobile number.
JAC Class 12th results 2022: How to check via official website
- Go to the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.i, jacresults.com.
- Click on the link available for JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2022.
- Fill in the log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
- JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on your screen.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Science stream result
The science stream's overall pass rate was 91.43 percent. JAC 10th class overall pass percentage was 95.60 percent.
JAC Class 12th Results 2022: Passing Marks
Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the Jharkhand board 12th arts exam. Students who do not receive 33% will be required to take the class 12 arts and commerce compartment exam.
JAC Results 2022: Last year exams
The Class 12 Board examination began on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was administered offline in accordance with all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and federal governments.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Total Students
1 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The result will be announced at 2.30 pm.
JAC Class 12th results 2022: Results to be out soon
Today, June 30,2022, the jac result.com 12th arts will be released. Students can view the JAC 12 arts result 2022 and JAC 12 commerce result 2022 on the official website, jac.nic.in.
