JAC 12th Results 2022 (OUT) LIVE Update: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022, Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce results 2022 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12 board exam results for the commerce and arts streams on June 30 at 2:30 p.m. Students who took the class 12 board examinations in the Commerce and Arts streams can access their results via the official websites. Over 2 lakh students await Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.

The Jharkhand state board class 12 exams were cancelled last year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The exam was cancelled to protect the students' health and safety. A different marking scheme was used to prepare the JAC class 12 results. Students' performance in class 11 and assessments were used to evaluate them. A total of 3,31,056 students registered for the board examination, with 3,27,235 of them successfully promoted and passing.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.

Check JAC 12th Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce results 2022 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in