Advertisement
NewsEducation
JEE MAINS 2024

JEE Mains Results 2024 LIVE Updates: How To Check JEE Mains Results? Find Link Here

JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2024 LIVE coverage updates: The results will be made accessible on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA will additionally disclose the cutoff for JEE Advanced, all India rank holders, and state-wise toppers in addition to the results.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 05:20 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

JEE Mains Results 2024 LIVE: JEE Main April session results is soon expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Although the result was supposed to come out on Tuesday, the release date was then rescheduled. 

Once available, the results are accessible on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA will additionally disclose the cutoff for JEE Advanced, all India rank holders, and state-wise toppers in addition to the results.

JEE Main was held in two rounds this year, in January and April. A candidate's highest score will be taken into account for the final merit list if they attended both sessions. 
Students will need to provide their application number, password, and security pin in order to view their results.

As a prerequisite for JEE Advanced, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a crucial entry point for admission to engineering institutes in India.

 

24 April 2024
17:19 PM

Final Results for JEE Main Session 2: Exam Is Offered In Thirteen Languages

English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, and Gujarati are the thirteen languages in which the JEE exam is available.

 

17:00 PM

JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2024 LIVE: How To Check Result? 

Once released, view scores on jeemain.nta.ac.in, and take the steps listed below.

See jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official website, first.

2. Click the link marked 'result'.

3. Enter your birthdate and application number.

4. After that, your score card will show up on the screen.

5. Finish the entire process by downloading the result for later use.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mountain' of garbage in Delhi is giving competition to Qutub Minar
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on plastic
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bengal teacher recruitment scam?
DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?