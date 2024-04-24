JEE Mains Results 2024 LIVE Updates: How To Check JEE Mains Results? Find Link Here

JEE Mains Results 2024 LIVE: JEE Main April session results is soon expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Although the result was supposed to come out on Tuesday, the release date was then rescheduled.

Once available, the results are accessible on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA will additionally disclose the cutoff for JEE Advanced, all India rank holders, and state-wise toppers in addition to the results.

JEE Main was held in two rounds this year, in January and April. A candidate's highest score will be taken into account for the final merit list if they attended both sessions.

Students will need to provide their application number, password, and security pin in order to view their results.

As a prerequisite for JEE Advanced, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a crucial entry point for admission to engineering institutes in India.