JEE Mains Results 2024 LIVE Updates: How To Check JEE Mains Results? Find Link Here
JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2024 LIVE coverage updates: The results will be made accessible on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA will additionally disclose the cutoff for JEE Advanced, all India rank holders, and state-wise toppers in addition to the results.
JEE Mains Results 2024 LIVE: JEE Main April session results is soon expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Although the result was supposed to come out on Tuesday, the release date was then rescheduled.
JEE Main was held in two rounds this year, in January and April. A candidate's highest score will be taken into account for the final merit list if they attended both sessions.
Students will need to provide their application number, password, and security pin in order to view their results.
As a prerequisite for JEE Advanced, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a crucial entry point for admission to engineering institutes in India.
Final Results for JEE Main Session 2: Exam Is Offered In Thirteen Languages
English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, and Gujarati are the thirteen languages in which the JEE exam is available.
JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2024 LIVE: How To Check Result?
Once released, view scores on jeemain.nta.ac.in, and take the steps listed below.
See jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official website, first.
2. Click the link marked 'result'.
3. Enter your birthdate and application number.
4. After that, your score card will show up on the screen.
5. Finish the entire process by downloading the result for later use.