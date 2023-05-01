LIVE | GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 12 Scorecards Out Tomorrow On gseb.org, Check Steps And Direct Link Here

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2023 tomorrow. According to the official notification, the GSEB will announce the 12th board results at 9 am on April May 2, 2023.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on the official website- gseb.org. Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access their Class 12th board results.

