Live | GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results To Be Announced Tomorrow On gesb.org
GSEB 12th General Stream Result 2023 Live: Students who took the GSEB HSC examinations in the Arts and Commerce stream and the GUJCET 2023 exam can check their results on the website, gseb.org and by scrolling down for the latest updates and announcements.
GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Live Updates: The Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for the Commerce and Arts stream will be released soon by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The official announcement for the GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 states that Gujarat Board will reportedly release the GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 on May 31, 2023 at 8 am.
Once results are released, students can check and download their GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce Results 2023 on the official website, gseb.org. Students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other information on the GSEB result website in order to get their Class 12th board arts and commerce results.
