Live | NEET 2023: Exam Today! Check Dress Code, NTA Important Instructions & More Here

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2023 exam today, May 7, 2023. The NTA will conduct the undergraduate medical entrance exam today in one shift from 2 pm to 5.30 pm (IST).

It is pertinent to note that no candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm therefore candidates are advised to leave home well in advance considering all facts like traffic, location of the Centre, weather conditions, etc.