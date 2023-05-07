Live | NEET 2023: Exam Today! Check Dress Code, NTA Important Instructions & More Here
NEET UG 2023 Live: NTA has postponed the NEET UG 2023 exam for students who have been alloted exam centres in Manipur, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2023 exam today, May 7, 2023. The NTA will conduct the undergraduate medical entrance exam today in one shift from 2 pm to 5.30 pm (IST).
It is pertinent to note that no candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm therefore candidates are advised to leave home well in advance considering all facts like traffic, location of the Centre, weather conditions, etc.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On NEET UG 2023 Exam
NEET 2023 Dress Code
According to the information bulletin released by the NTA, candidates are required to wear light-coloured clots and long sleeves are NOT permitted. For footwear, only slippers, and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are NOT permitted.
NEET 2023: Important Instruction
All the candidates appearing for the exam must carry their NEET UG 2023 Hall Tickets to the exam centres without which they will not be permitted to entre the exam hall.
NEET 2023 Exam Today
The NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam today, May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The NTA in its official information bulletin has clearly stated that NO candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm.