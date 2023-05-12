topStoriesenglish2606321
NEET 2023

Live | NEET 2023: NTA To Release NEET Answer Key Soon On neet.nta.nic.in Direct Link To Download PDF, Check Latest Updates

NEET 2023:  NTA to release NEET Answer Key soon on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET 2023 Answer Key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG  Answer Key, NTA will also release the response sheets of candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination.

Once released candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2023 Answer key and their response sheets from the official website and a direct link will be provided here for the same. NTA conducted the NEET 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2 pm to 5.30 pm across the country.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates on NEET UG 2023 

12 May 2023
08:04 AM

NEET Answer Key 2023

NTA will soon release the NEET 2023 Answer Key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, candidates will also be able to download their NEET 2023 response sheets. Stay tuned for the direct link to download NEET Answer Key 2023.

08:03 AM

NEET UG 2023

The NTA  conducted the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023  in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The exam was conducted in pen paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country. 

