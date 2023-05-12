Live | NEET 2023: NTA To Release NEET Answer Key Soon On neet.nta.nic.in Direct Link To Download PDF, Check Latest Updates

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET 2023 Answer Key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG Answer Key, NTA will also release the response sheets of candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination.

Once released candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2023 Answer key and their response sheets from the official website and a direct link will be provided here for the same. NTA conducted the NEET 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2 pm to 5.30 pm across the country.

